We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Gavin Gibbon

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Tue 11 Aug 2020 09:25 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Gavin Gibbon

UAE warns of Covid dangers from home gatherings

Health authorities report 179 new cases after further 58,953 tests

UAE warns of Covid dangers from home gatherings

Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government.

Members of the public in the UAE have been warned that the reopening of restaurants and shopping malls is not an indication to resume gatherings at home.

It was revealed last week that confirmed cases of coronavirus had gone up by 30 percent, largely as a result of an increased number of social visits and people failing to follow the strict preventative measures.

At the regular weekly briefing on Monday, Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government, stressed that the authorities monitor all the variables related to the numbers of cases across various nationalities in the country on a daily basis.

He explained that some mistakenly link the opening of markets, restaurants and commercial centres as a reason to increase the number of gatherings at home.

A report by UAE news agency WAM said: “However, gatherings that are held in public places are monitored by the authorities and take into account all the instructions and preventive measures such as social spacing, heat detection and sterilisation, unlike household gatherings which are not monitored and preventive measures such as wearing masks are often overlooked.”

It comes as the UAE reported 179 new cases of Covid-19, following an additional 58,953 tests and takes the total number of confirmed cases, since the start of the pandemic, up to 62,704.

Al Hammadi also announced 198 new recoveries, bringing the total number of patients recovered from Covid-19 to 56,766. There were no deaths reported on Monday.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Gavin Gibbon

Read next

UAE announces 239 new Covid-19 cases following an additional 63,792 tests

Egypt makes negative PCR test mandatory for most travellers from August 15

UAE, Bahrain among world's first countries to hit 50% Covid testing rate