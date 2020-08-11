UAE warns of Covid dangers from home gatherings

Members of the public in the UAE have been warned that the reopening of restaurants and shopping malls is not an indication to resume gatherings at home.

It was revealed last week that confirmed cases of coronavirus had gone up by 30 percent, largely as a result of an increased number of social visits and people failing to follow the strict preventative measures.

At the regular weekly briefing on Monday, Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government, stressed that the authorities monitor all the variables related to the numbers of cases across various nationalities in the country on a daily basis.

He explained that some mistakenly link the opening of markets, restaurants and commercial centres as a reason to increase the number of gatherings at home.

A report by UAE news agency WAM said: “However, gatherings that are held in public places are monitored by the authorities and take into account all the instructions and preventive measures such as social spacing, heat detection and sterilisation, unlike household gatherings which are not monitored and preventive measures such as wearing masks are often overlooked.”

It comes as the UAE reported 179 new cases of Covid-19, following an additional 58,953 tests and takes the total number of confirmed cases, since the start of the pandemic, up to 62,704.

Al Hammadi also announced 198 new recoveries, bringing the total number of patients recovered from Covid-19 to 56,766. There were no deaths reported on Monday.