UAE reports 262 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 262 new cases over the last 24 hours in the UAE.

During this period the authorities carried out 64,110 tests across the seven emirates.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 62,966, from a total of 5,627,515 tests conducted.

An additional 195 recoveries has taken the total number to 56,961.

Over the last 24 hours 1 death has been recorded arising due to complications, taking the total deaths to 358.

According to information released by the UAE ministry there are currently 5,647 active cases in the country.

UAE warns of Covid dangers from home gatherings Health authorities report 179 new cases after further 58,953 tests

Yesterday, an address by Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government at the media briefing, announced developments related to Covid-19 in the UAE.

He explained during the briefing that vaccines are an effective way to address any pandemic, stressing that the UAE is a global pioneer in starting research and studies aimed at developing a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19.