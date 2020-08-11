We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Tue 11 Aug 2020 04:48 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

UAE reports 262 new Covid-19 cases

Global cases surpass 20 million mark, more than 12 million have fully recovered from the virus

UAE reports 262 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 262 new cases over the last 24 hours in the UAE.

During this period the authorities carried out 64,110 tests across the seven emirates.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 62,966, from a total of 5,627,515 tests conducted.

An additional 195 recoveries has taken the total number to 56,961.

Over the last 24 hours 1 death has been recorded arising due to complications, taking the total deaths to 358.

According to information released by the UAE ministry there are currently 5,647 active cases in the country.

UAE warns of Covid dangers from home gatherings

Health authorities report 179 new cases after further 58,953 tests

Yesterday, an address by Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government at the media briefing, announced developments related to Covid-19 in the UAE.

He explained during the briefing that vaccines are an effective way to address any pandemic, stressing that the UAE is a global pioneer in starting research and studies aimed at developing a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Saudi to start Phase III trials of Covid-19 vaccine

New rapid Covid-19 testing centres open in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

Coronavirus: UAE reports 225 new cases of Covid-19, one death