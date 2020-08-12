UAE reports 246 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 246 people contracted Covid-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours with no deaths during this period.

Health authorities in the country conducted 72,630 Covid-19 tests, with the total number of tests carried out to date in the UAE reaching 5.7 million in total.

The ministry said there were no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

It said that an additional 232 people made a full recovery over the last 24 hours, taking the number of those recovered to 57,193 people.

The number of active cases is currently 5,661 in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 900,000 mark with health authorities reporting 5,102 new cases.

Australia's daily Covid-19- death toll hit a new record high on Wednesday with 21 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a ‘72-hour formula’ to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The method, which involves health workers to trace and test all those who had come in contact with an infected person within 72 hours, is now confined to 10 states accounting for 80% of India’s cases.

Russia has the fourth highest number cases of Covid-19, with India the third most with more than 2.3 million infected.

The most Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the US with 5.14 million contracting the virus followed by Brazil with little over 3 million.