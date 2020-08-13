UAE reaches target for Covid-19 vaccine trial

The world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine for Covid-19 in the UAE have reached its initial target of testing 15,000 volunteers.

The vaccine programme, which was announced on July 16, has now screened and vaccinated 15,000 volunteers with the first of two vaccine shots they are given during the process.

Volunteers can still register through the portal www.4humanity.ae.

The inactivated vaccine has been developed by Sinopharm CNBG, a leading vaccine manufacturer.

Volunteers will soon receive their second shot, and continue to undergo regular monitoring and health checks, with full support provided by the health services to ensure their wellbeing.

Dr Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, is hoping that its efforts “play an integral role in the months ahead” to find a tangible vaccine for Covid-19.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, who became the first individual in the world to receive the vaccine, has now received the second shot.

The programme is being managed by G42 Healthcare, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

Meanwhile, in the first extension of the programme outside the UAE, hundreds of people are now volunteering for the Phase III trials in Bahrain, which are managed by G42 Healthcare with the Bahrain Ministry of Health.

Results will be part of the overall trials that began in the UAE and use the same inactivated vaccine from Sinopharm CNBG and identical clinical protocols.

Plans are in the advanced stages for further centres to be opened in additional locations to ensure the broadest impact and opportunity for individuals to participate and join the 4Humanity campaign.