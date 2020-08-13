UAE reports 277 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 277 additional Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of detected cases to 63,489.

The new cases come after health authorities carried out a further 68,964 tests.

No Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the UAEt, the ministry said. As a result the total number of deaths in the UAE since the outbreak stands at 358.

As many as 5,769,109 tests have been carried out by health authorities across the UAE.

The daily update also revealed 179 new recoveries, taking the total number of those recovered from Covid-19 to 57,372.

The number of active cases stands at 5,759, according to health officials.

Today, the UAE sent 13 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to 14 Pacific Island countries, including: Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Cook Islands, and Niue to assist medical professionals through the provision of personal protective equipment and testing supplies.