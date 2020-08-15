UAE Covid-19 vaccine volunteers to receive Whoop analysis

Volunteers participating in Phase III of the Covid-19 vaccine trials are set to benefit from specialised health tracking and analysis using Whoop bands.

Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare has announced the volunteer management programme with the Boston-based wearable technology firm.

The Whoop bands, usually used by elite level athletes, will monitor the health of participants and measure key biometrics.

The Whoop4Humanity initiative ensures that volunteers who now join the clinical trials at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi and the Al Qarain Center in Sharjah, including those coming in for the second dose, can check their daily heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, sleep performance, and more.

Ashish Koshy, CEO, G42 Healthcare, said: “As a digital business, this new partnership is a logical extension of the highly-advanced AI and super computer solutions we are already using in the trials process. New volunteers will be invited to engage with the technology developed by Whoop that will enhance their individual volunteer experience.”

Data will complement the clinical expertise that the healthcare professionals in the UAE are providing to volunteers.

Whoop’s founder and CEO Will Ahmed said that the partnership represents the future of healthcare: “Using continuous monitoring and artificial intelligence to better understand the effect of drugs, vaccines, and other treatments,” he said.

The Phase III clinical trials follow the success of the Phase I and Phase II trials conducted by Sinopharm in China, which resulted in 100 percent of the volunteers generating antibodies to Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, after two doses in 28 days.

The trials are open to individual volunteers aged between 18 and 60 living in the UAE and Bahrain and will last for six to 12 months, with the volunteers required to be available for follow-ups during this time.

Whoop has also partnered with Expo 2020 to monitor worker welfare. In July Expo officials shared the initial results of a programme where 5,500 construction workers’ health and safety was measured.

In this case, the Whoop devices collated data such as heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and sleep auto-detection, with custom reports then built to show workers their data in a weekly summary - 153,785 worker progress reports were issued to participants through the course of the programme which ran for a period of 30 months.