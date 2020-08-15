Abu Dhabi Police launches Covid capsule for virus patients

Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has launched isolation capsules to airlift Covid-19 patients to hospital.

A first-of-its-kind in the country, the capsules are part of the UAE’s efforts to combat the global pandemic.

Major doctor Ali Saif Al Dhahouri, a specialist in aviation medicine with the ADP, explained that the capsule is considered an integrated isolation system for transporting patients suffering from infectious diseases from one medical institution to another via air ambulance while ensuring that the infection is not transmitted to others or the crew.

He added that the service can be used in the future for all types of infectious diseases.

On Friday, the UAE announced the discovery of 330 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 82,344 Covid-19 tests across the country. It takes the total number of cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic to 63,819.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the death of a patient, with the death toll in the UAE rising to 359.

It was also reported that an additional 101 individuals had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,473.