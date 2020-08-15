Coronavirus: UAE reports 283 new cases, two more deaths

The UAE reported 283 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 77,640 tests over the past 24 hours.

It takes the total number of confirmed cases in the emirate since the start of the global pandemic to 64,102.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced two further deaths at the hands of Covid-19, with the virus responsible for 361 fatalities across the country.

It was also revealed that 98 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries up to 57,571.