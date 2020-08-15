We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Sat 15 Aug 2020 02:49 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Coronavirus: UAE reports 283 new cases, two more deaths

Over 77,600 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus: UAE reports 283 new cases, two more deaths

It was also revealed that 98 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries up to 57,571.

The UAE reported 283 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 77,640 tests over the past 24 hours.

It takes the total number of confirmed cases in the emirate since the start of the global pandemic to 64,102.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced two further deaths at the hands of Covid-19, with the virus responsible for 361 fatalities across the country.

It was also revealed that 98 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries up to 57,571.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

UAE reports 277 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

UAE reaches target for Covid-19 vaccine trial

Covid-19 risks overwhelming Beirut as blast knocks out hospitals