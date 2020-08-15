Returning Dubai residents still need GDRFA approval

Dubai residents returning to the city have been reminded that they still require permission from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)'s process before travelling.

It was announced last week that rules on entering the UAE were being relaxed, with people living in emirates outside Dubai no longer required to apply to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) for clearance in order to return to the country.

However, Dubai, which has its own immigration service, still requires permission from GDRFA, which can be done through the authority’s website.

A statement from Emirates said: “Apply for return approval when you book your flight with us online or through our contact centre. You can also complete the application on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website before you book your flight with us.

“During the GDRFA application process, you will be asked to enter your resident file number. This number is on your visa under 'file'.

“Check the GDRFA website to see the status of your application. If your application is approved, you will receive an email with a GDRFA reference number.”

The application number is then used to book the flight.

Arrivals in Dubai are required to show a negative Covid-19 test certificate and may have to take another test when they touch down in the emirate.

Everyone who takes the test on arrival in Dubai must quarantine until the results come through and download the Covid-19 DXB app. But only those who test positive have to quarantine for 14 days.

Residents of the six other emirates must also present a negative test result on arrival, but they need to take a second test once they land. Everyone must download the Al Hosn app and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of the result.