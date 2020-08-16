We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Sun 16 Aug 2020 04:01 PM

By Staff writer

UAE announces 210 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Ministry said it conducted 65,186 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours

UAE announces 210 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 64,312.

The ministry also announced three deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 364.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, the MoHAP said it conducted 65,186 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

The MoHAP said an additional 123 patients had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,694.

The ministry called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and social distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

