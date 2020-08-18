UAE reports 229 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 229 new Covid-19 cases, following an additional 71,322 tests carried out across the country over the last 24 hours.

The new figures bring the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the UAE to 64,541.

The ministry also announced the recovery of an additional 100 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,794.

The ministry said no new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.