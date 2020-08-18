We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Bloomberg

Tue 18 Aug 2020 08:35 AM

UAE and Israeli companies sign deal on stem cell research

The MoU 'enables both parties to capitalise on their expertise in cell therapies & deliver regenerative medicine solutions'

UAE and Israeli companies sign deal on stem cell research

Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centres signed an accord with Pluristem Therapeutics Inc to cooperate on research and development, the second such deal after the United Arab Emirates and Israel began normalising relations.

The memorandum of understanding “enables both parties to capitalise on their expertise in cell therapies & deliver regenerative medicine solutions,” Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a tweet.

UAE-based APEX National Investment had earlier agreed to conduct research on the coronavirus with Israel’s TeraGroup.

The UAE last week announced that it’s moving toward normalising relations with Israel, joining Egypt and Jordan as the only Arab countries to do so, in what was hailed by US President Donald Trump as “a truly historic moment.”

Since then, the peace moves between Israel and the UAE have gathered pace as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin invited UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to visit Jerusalem. Israel’s technology minister on Monday predicted imminent collaboration with the Gulf Arab nation in cyber security and space research.

