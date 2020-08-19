Coronavirus: Cases in the UAE surge with 435 new infections reported

The number of coronavirus cases in the UAE continued on its upward curve on Wednesday when 435 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, the highest amount of infections reported in weeks.

It backs a warning from UAE Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, who revealed on Tuesday that a “remarkable increase” in cases, “indicates a greater increase in the coming period”.

According to a social media posting from the UAE Government, 72,026 new Covid-19 tests were carried out over the last day. It was previously reported that the country had exceeded the six million-mark for testing since the onset of the pandemic.

There have been 65,341 cases confirmed in the UAE throughout the whole crisis.

A further 113 people were noted to have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries up to 58,022.

However, another fatality at the hands of coronavirus has brought the country’s death toll up to 367.