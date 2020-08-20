Coronavirus cases in UAE continue to rise, 461 new infections reported

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE continued to increase on Thursday, with 461 new infections reported by health authorities.

It is the fourth consecutive day of increases and comes following Wednesday’s high of 435 new cases. It takes the total number of infections, since the start of the pandemic, to 65,802.

Authorities revealed that 72,283 new Covid-19 tests had been carried out over the past 24 hours. Earlier this week it was announced that the UAE had broken through the six million marks for coronavirus testing amid concerns that cases could rise as people failed to adhere to health and safety precautions.

Two further fatalities at the hands of Covid-19 were confirmed, taking the country’s death toll up to 369.

It was also reported that 131 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 58,153.