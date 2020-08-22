UAE denies reports of mass family Covid-19 deaths

The UAE's National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has denied reports on television and social media regarding the death of five members of one family as a result of COVID-19.

The matter has now been referred to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures in coordination with the authorities concerned, state news agency WAM said in a statement.

The denial comes as the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday that it conducted 70,079 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours and detected 424 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 66,617.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 372.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also said that an additional 112 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,408.