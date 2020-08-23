UAE Covid cases above 300 for sixth consecutive day

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE remained high on Sunday, with 390 new infections reported by the government.

It takes the total number of cases across the country since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic to 67,007, and is the sixth day running that cases have numbered greater than 300.

According to the latest figures, 71,216 new tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

The government also reported that a further three people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll in the country up to 375.

At the same time, it was revealed that there have been 80 new recovery cases, with the total number of recoveries now standing at 58,488.