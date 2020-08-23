University of Sharjah launches project to develop antiviral drug for Covid-19

Sandaooq Al Watan, the national initiative launched by prominent Emirati businessmen to support research projects in the post-oil era, announced today that they have signed sponsored research agreements with the University of Sharjah to collaborate on a variety of scientific research projects.

This follows the University of Sharjah winning grants for two research projects to combat the spread of coronavirus, including work that will focus on the development of a dual-inhibitor antiviral drug.

The project, led by Dr. Sameh Soliman and co-investigators Dr. Ahmed Almehdi, Dr. Rania Hamdy and Dr. Mohamed Haider from the University of Sharjah, seeks to design a dual-inhibitor antiviral drug against Covid-19 by blocking major enzymes required for viral infection.

The developed compounds will be formulated to combat the existence and transmission of the virus.

"As a national initiative supporting research projects for the post-oil era, the recent major disruptions caused by the novel Covid-19 outbreak have made it even more imperative that we support innovative and forward-thinking projects to support national efforts to curb the spread of the virus and ensure business continuity in the UAE," said Ahmed Fikri, acting director-general of Sandooq Al Watan.

A further grant has been awarded to the New York University – Abu Dhabi, to focus on developing solutions for detecting Covid-19 in patients in a rapid, simple, scalable and cost-effective manner.

There have been a total of 67,007 confirmed cases in the UAE since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, while the virus has claimed the lives of 375 people in the country.