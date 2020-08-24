UAE Covid cases dip below 300 for first time in seven days

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE dipped below the 300-mark for the first time in seven days on Monday as the government announced 275 new infections.

Cases dropped from 424 on Saturday and 390 on Sunday to 275 on Monday.

It comes as authorities revealed a further 71,282 Covid-19 tests had been carried out over the past 24 hours.

To date there have been 67,282 confirmed cases in the country since the onset of the global pandemic.

On Monday, it was announced that 94 more patients had recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries stretching to 58,582.

It was also reported that a further person had died from Covid-19 in the last day, with the death toll increasing to 376.