UAE coronavirus cases rise by 399, one further death

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE rose to 399 in the past 24 hours with one further death due to complications, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

In a tweet by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, it was also reported that the UAE's Ministry of Health conducted 57,419 tests.

It added that there have been 316 people who have recovered from coronavirus in the same period.

The Wednesday figure represents a rise from 339 the previous day and 275 on Monday when new cases dipped below the 300-mark for the first time in seven days.

To date there have been 68,020 onfirmed cases in the country since the onset of the global pandemic while the number of recoveries rose to 59,070.

On Tuesday, Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the media briefing of the UAE government, said that the observed increase in the number of cases since the beginning of August is approximately 10 percent.