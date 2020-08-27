New Covid cases in the UAE hit recent high of 491

The UAE announced 491 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the highest number recorded so far this month and almost three times the amount reported earlier in August.

It comes following continued warnings from the government over large family gatherings and the importance of social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed a sharp increase over the last ten days.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA UAE), the Ministry of Health conducted 68,043 tests over the past 24 hours, uncovering the new cases – almost 100 more than the number reported on Wednesday.

It takes the total number of cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 68,511.

On a positive note, the ministry announced 402 new recoveries and said that there were no further deaths registered, with the death toll remaining at 378.