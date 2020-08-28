UAE reports 390 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The UAE on Friday reported 390 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, down from a recent high of 491 the previous day.



It takes the total number of cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 68,901.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA UAE), the Ministry of Health conducted 79,680 tests in the same period as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests.

As well as 390 new cases, 389 recoveries were announced as well as one further death case due to complications, taking the total death toll to 379.

The latest figure comes following continued warnings from the government over large family gatherings and the importance of social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed a sharp increase over the last 10 days.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA UAE), the Ministry of Health conducted 68,043 tests over the past 24 hours, uncovering the new cases – almost 100 more than the number reported on Wednesday.