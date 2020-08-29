We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Sam Bridge

Sat 29 Aug 2020 03:53 PM

By Sam Bridge

New Covid-19 cases total 427 as the UAE ramps up testing

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reveals coronavirus status for the past 24 hours

New Covid-19 cases total 427 as the UAE ramps up testing

The number of new coronavirus cases rose above 400 in the past 24 hours but no further deaths were reported, it was announced on Saturday.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA UAE), the Ministry of Health conducted more than 88,803 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests in the same period.

They revealed 427 new cases while a further 341 people have recovered.

It takes the total number of cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 69,328.

Saturday's total of new cases represented a rise from the 390 reported on Friday, but was down from a recent high of 491 the previous day.

The latest figure comes following continued warnings from the government over large family gatherings and the importance of social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed a sharp increase over the last few days.

Sam Bridge

