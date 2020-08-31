Daily Covid-19 cases rise to seven-week high in the UAE

We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Sam Bridge

Mon 31 Aug 2020 07:11 PM

By Sam Bridge

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority says that the Ministry of Health conducted 82,763 tests

The Ministry of Health conducted 82,763 tests in the past 24 hours.

The UAE recorded a further 541 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the highest daily total since early July.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a tweet that the Ministry of Health conducted 82,763 tests in the past 24 hours.

It added that there had been 331 recoveries and two further deaths due to complications.

The last time daily cases surpassed 500 was on July 9 when 532 infections were reported although cases are still nowhere near the highest number of daily cases - 994 on May 22.

Monday's figure represented a big rise compared to the previous day when 362 cases were reported.

The total death toll across the country increased to 384.

The latest figure comes following continued warnings from the government over large family gatherings and the importance of social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed an increase over the last few days.

