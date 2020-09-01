New rise in Covid-19 cases as UAE stresses school safety goals

New coronavirus cases in the UAE shot up above 500 for the second day running on Tuesday with 574 infections reported.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that the UAE's Ministry of Health conducted 82,772 tests, adding that 560 people had recovered from Covid-19. No further deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

"We are still at risk of contracting the virus, and taking all preventive methods each day is the key to protecting ourselves and preserving the safety of society, with all our commitment we will win," said Dr Omar Al Hammadi, UAE government spokesperson, at a briefing on Tuesday.

The figures come in the same week that pupils returned to schools in the UAE.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said at the briefing: "Student health is a top priority that all state institutions work and cooperate in order to preserve, and it is a major goal that we all strive to achieve under these exceptional circumstances.

"We implemented realistic simulation experiments for students' attendance in schools, in order to identify challenges and opportunities for improvement, and accordingly, a detailed plan was formulated for educational institutions to resume studies.

"We have developed a package of integrated, preventive measures which are to be followed inside and outside educational institutions in order to protect students upon leaving their homes, travelling on school buses through to being at the schools, and until they return home safely.

"We have adopted health protocols that include conducting a Covid19 temperature checks before entering educational facilities, applying physical distancing, and continuous sterilization throughout the school day."

He added: "We decided to implement a hybrid education system, giving parents the freedom to choose between their children’s attendance at school or distance education for the first semester."

Attendance is being initially limited to 25 percent and after two weeks it will increase to 50 percent, then 75 percent until full time education is achieved for those wishing to attend in person.



"We ask parents to highlight the importance of adhering to preventive measures to their children as a means of protection to prevent infection and prevent the spread of infection," the minister said.

The latest figures follow continued warnings from the government over large family gatherings and the importance of social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed an increase over the last few days.