UAE reports big daily spike in new coronavirus cases

The UAE on Wednesday reported a big spike in new coronavirus cases, just hours after it was announced that some schools in the country had suffered fresh infections.

A total of 735 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours with a further three deaths, up sharply from the 574 infections on the previous day.

The total number of cases in the country since the onset of the global pandemic rose to 71,540.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that the UAE's Ministry of Health conducted 79,623, while 538 people had recovered from Covid-19 in the same period.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that a group of schools across the UAE had been forced to revert back to distance learning after staff members were suspected to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The move has been taken by the Ministry of Education and NCEMA just three days after schools in the country reopened their doors following more than six months of closure.

The names of the schools involved were not revealed by authorities.

“As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis authorities announce the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system,” reported NCEMA in a posting on Twitter.

It added that the precautionary measures will remain in place until the results of laboratory tests are known.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre (CCC), conducted approximately 35,000 tests for teachers and administrative staff working in Dubai private schools, prior to the start of the new academic year.

The latest figures follow continued warnings from the government over large family gatherings and the importance of social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed an increase over the last few days.