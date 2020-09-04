Abu Dhabi updates entry rules as new daily UAE cases exceed 600

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Friday announced updated procedures for entering the emirate amid concerns to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, the committee said that residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi, starting on Saturday, will be able to enter the emirate upon presenting a negative result for the PCR or diffractive phase interferometry (DPI) test, within 48 hours of receiving the result.

The laser scan does not require a prior result from the PCR examination which is a relaxation of the rules announced late last month, it said.

Under the new rules, residents and visitors who stay for six consecutive days or more within Abu Dhabi must now take a PCR test on the sixth day of each visit "in order to protect the health and safety of the community" it added..

The new guidance came as the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the number of new coronavirus cases in the UAE totalled 612 in the past 24 hours, down from 614 on the previous day.

It added that the number recoveries from the virus reached 490 in the same period, with no further deaths registered.

It said the Ministry of Health conducted 80,935 tests in the past 24 hours.

New rules requiring commuters entering Abu Dhabi to take a Covid-19 swab test came into force late last month.

From August 27, drivers and passengers could only pass through the border from Dubai if they can provide proof of a recent PCR negative test as part of measures to curb the spread of infections.

The PCR test works by taking a sample from the throat or nose. Scientists then examine it in a laboratory to detect the virus’s genetic material.

For the laser test, a drop of blood is taken that is analysed using a laser beam of light. It looks for changes in blood cells.