New daily coronavirus cases rise above 700 in the UAE

New daily coronavirus cases rose again above 700 in the past 24 hours, according to official figures released by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Saturday.

The authority also reported one further death in the UAE - taking the total to 388 - due to Covid-19 complications while the number of people who have recovered from the virus totalled 494 in the same period.

It added in a tweet that the Ministry of Health conducted 82,333 tests in the past 24 hours.

The latest figure of 705 takes the overall tally in the country to 73,471 for cases and represented a rise from 612 in the previous 24-hour period.

The latest figures follow continued warnings from the government over large family gatherings and the importance of social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed an increase over the last few days.