By Staff writer

Sun 6 Sep 2020 03:25 PM

By Staff writer

Daily coronavirus numbers drop to just over 500 new cases in UAE

87,336 tests were conducted by health authorities in the country over the past 24 hours

No additional fatalities were reported, with the country’s death toll remaining at 388.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE has dropped to its lowest amount in a week.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority Coronavirus (NCEMA), there were 513 new infections discovered in the past 24 hours.

It was also revealed that authorities in the country had carried out 87,336 tests for Covid-19.

While 2,443 patients recovered from coronavirus today bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in the UAE to 63,158.

Staff writer

