Daily coronavirus numbers drop to just over 500 new cases in UAE

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE has dropped to its lowest amount in a week.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority Coronavirus (NCEMA), there were 513 new infections discovered in the past 24 hours.

It was also revealed that authorities in the country had carried out 87,336 tests for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health conducts 87336 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 513 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 2443 recoveries and no death cases were registered today.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/aP5fBxswCw— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 6, 2020

No additional fatalities were reported, with the country’s death toll remaining at 388.

While 2,443 patients recovered from coronavirus today bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in the UAE to 63,158.