UAE approves vaccine policy as new cases of coronavirus continue to fall

The UAE has approved a National Policy on Vaccinations aimed at combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks.

The aim of the policy is to make vaccines widely available, ensure their sustainability and quality, raise awareness on their importance, and support innovation and research in the field.

It also includes policies on safeguarding public health during health emergencies and disease outbreaks.

The policy will act as a framework for all parties involved in the immunisation field, in order to support the health system in the country and enhance the efficiency of provided services.

It also aims to bring together the private sector and community members to support the UAE from communicable diseases by promoting a healthy lifestyle; as well as ensuring the delivery of the best quality of vaccination services and preventive care nationwide.

The approval comes as the UAE continues Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine for Covid-19. The 4Humanity trials, developed by Sinopharm CNBG, involve 31,000 volunteers from more than 120 nationalities.

On Monday the UAE announced an additional 57,506 coronavirus tests had been carried out by health authorities over the past 24 hours, with 470 new cases revealed.

According to the Ministry of Health, an additional 438 people recovered from the Covid-19 virus, but two further fatalities were reported, taking the country’s death toll up to 390.