Coronavirus stress: How to spot mental health warning signs and cope with them

Dr Laila Mahmoud, specialist psychiatry, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, has revealed that anxiety and depression cases have “highly increased” during the coronavirus crisis.

And while this is to be expected, given all the uncertainties and stresses that have come with the pandemic, more people have admitted to struggling in the current climate.

Dr Mahmoud said: “A lot of people are experiencing anxiety symptoms, panic attacks, isolation, lack of motivation and depression.”

However, she told Arabian Business there were a list of trigger points to look out for in individuals, family or friends.

Daily life activities - check if anxiety and sadness are stopping you or putting a pressure on you from performing your daily activities.

Sleep disturbances

If your mind is trapped in a loop of anxiety and sadness that you cannot cope or deal with.

Obsession about illness and doctor shopping - when you find yourself, every day, visiting more than one doctor of different specialities for several complaints and leaving with a result of no existing illnesses.

Death wishes or suicidal thoughts, and loss of interest in any pleasurable activities.

Fear of death and overwhelmed about illnesses, like thinking you might have lung cancer because you just coughed

“If you have any of these symptoms, you must consult a psychiatrist as soon as possible for evaluation,” she said.

Dr Mahmoud has also added some steps to help alleviate the situation.