One man infects 45 people with coronavirus in the UAE, leads to one death

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday reiterated its call for vigilance against the spread of coronavirus after one man's violations led to the infection of 45 other people, including one death.

NCEMA said in a series of tweets that the individual's "lack of practicing precautionary and safety protocols" led to the infection of his wife, widening the spread to three families, resulting in 45 positive cases and a death.

Lack of practicing precautionary and safety protocols by an individual have led to the infection of his wife, widening the spread to 3 families, resulting in 45 positive cases and an unfortunate death.#CommitToWin— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 8, 2020

"We call on everyone to commit and avoid social gatherings which could lead to the spread your virus to you and your loved ones," another tweet said.

NCEMA said the Ministry of Health conducted 71,334 tests in the past 24 hours, with 644 new cases reported, 410 recoveries and one further death due to complications.

It added that the United Arab Emirates has achieved a recovery rate of 90 percent and a mortality rate of 0.5 percent, considered amongst the lowest in the world.

"We have exceeded 7.5 million tests, aiming to lead the highest tests per capita worldwide," NCEMA said.

The latest figures come a day after the UAE approved a National Policy on Vaccinations aimed at combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks.

The aim of the policy is to make vaccines widely available, ensure their sustainability and quality, raise awareness on their importance, and support innovation and research in the field.

It also includes policies on safeguarding public health during health emergencies and disease outbreaks.

The approval comes as the UAE continues Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine for Covid-19. The 4Humanity trials, developed by Sinopharm CNBG, involve 31,000 volunteers from more than 120

nationalities.

On Monday the UAE announced an additional 57,506 coronavirus tests had been carried out by health authorities over the past 24 hours, with 470 new cases revealed.