UAE reports sharp increase in new coronavirus cases

Font Size
Font Size
Ministry of Health has revealed 883 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours
The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE hit a recent high of 883 on Wednesday.
It takes the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 75,981 and comes after the Ministry of Health revealed 85,917 tests had been carried out over the past 24 hours as part of plans to expand testing for Covid-19 across the country.
Officials on Tuesday re-iterated calls for the public to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
On Wednesday it was also announced that there had been 416 new recoveries from coronavirus, with the total number of people recovered from the virus increasing to 67,359.
Health officials confirmed a further two fatalities at the hands of Covid-19, taking the death toll in the UAE up to 393.
The Ministry of Health conducts 85,917 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 883 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 416 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/KDud43D1Ta— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 9, 2020