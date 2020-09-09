We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Wed 9 Sep 2020 03:05 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

UAE reports sharp increase in new coronavirus cases

Ministry of Health has revealed 883 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours

UAE reports sharp increase in new coronavirus cases

The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE hit a recent high of 883 on Wednesday.

It takes the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 75,981 and comes after the Ministry of Health revealed 85,917 tests had been carried out over the past 24 hours as part of plans to expand testing for Covid-19 across the country.

Officials on Tuesday re-iterated calls for the public to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

One man infects 45 people with coronavirus in the UAE, leads to one death

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reiterates its call for vigilance against the spread of coronavirus

On Wednesday it was also announced that there had been 416 new recoveries from coronavirus, with the total number of people recovered from the virus increasing to 67,359.

Health officials confirmed a further two fatalities at the hands of Covid-19, taking the death toll in the UAE up to 393.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Read next

Coronavirus crisis highlights need for mental health help in Gulf employment packages

Coronavirus stress: How to spot mental health warning signs and cope with them

UAE approves vaccine policy as new cases of coronavirus continue to fall