UAE health workers to get vaccine first as coronavirus cases rise again

New daily coronavirus cases in the UAE rose to 777 in the past 24 hours from 640 the previous day but were down from their peak on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said it conducted 61,084 tests, with 777 new cases, 530 recoveries and no further deaths registered. Total cases in the UAE now stand at 82,660 while recoveries total 69,981 and deaths remain at 399.

In an update about the UAE's Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine for coronavirus, health officials announced that the first recipients will be frontline health workers.

The 4Humanity trials, developed by Sinopharm CNBG, are being managed by Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The results of the first and second test phases showed that the vaccine was safe, effective and triggered the right response, officials added at a press conference on Monday evening.

They said the vaccine has been tested on 1,000 volunteers suffering from chronic diseases, and no complications have been reported.

The UAE on Saturday reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period when new infections exceeded 1,000 for the first time.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said a total of 1,007 cases had been recorded after it conducted 95,287 tests in the same period.

Until last month, daily cases had been falling in the UAE since a previous peak of 994 cases in May, but numbers have jumped significantly from 164 cases on August 3.

Dubai Police earlier on Monday said it had made arrests over a party of more than 100 people which took place in the emirate and violated rules laid down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Two managers of an unnamed tourism company and a DJ were detained for flouting regulations.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, confirmed that they arrested the violators when a video of the crowded party started circulating across social media platforms.

He added that a fine of AED10,000 is applicable to whoever invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms.

On Sunday, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) closed four establishments, suspended the permits of 14 others and issued final warnings to 19 more companies for non-compliance with coronavirus precautionary measures.

Dubai Tourism said its inspectors have adopted a zero-tolerance approach in the implementation and management of health and safety protocols.

Dubai has launched initiatives such as the Dubai Assured stamp which certifies hotels, retail establishments and attractions that have complied with all health and safety protocols.