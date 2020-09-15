New daily coronavirus cases drop in the UAE amid renewed crackdown

New daily coronavirus cases in the UAE fell in the past 24 hours amid a renewed crackdown by authorities across the country.

In a tweet, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday that 674 new infections had been reported, down from 777 the previous day and a peak of 1,007 on Saturday. Total cases now stand at more than 83,000.

It said the Ministry of Health conducted 86,879 tests in the same period, which showed 654 recoveries and two further deaths, taking the total to more than 400.

Until last month, daily cases had been falling in the UAE since a previous peak of 994 cases in May, but numbers have jumped significantly from 164 cases on August 3.

Concerns are growing about violations of coronavirus prevention rules, with Dubai Police on Monday saying it had made arrests over a party of more than 100 people which took place in the emirate.

Two managers of an unnamed tour company and a DJ were detained for flouting regulations.

On Sunday, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said it closed four establishments, suspended the permits of 14 others and issued final warnings to 19 more companies for non-compliance with coronavirus precautionary measures.

Dubai Tourism said its inspectors have adopted a zero-tolerance approach in the implementation and management of health and safety protocols.

Dubai has launched initiatives such as the Dubai Assured stamp which certifies hotels, retail establishments and attractions that have complied with all health and safety protocols.