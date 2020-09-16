We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Wed 16 Sep 2020 07:24 PM

UAE sees another rise in new daily coronavirus cases

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority says that 842 new infections have been reported, up from 674 the previous day

New daily coronavirus cases rose again in the past 24 hours as the battle to contain infections continues in the country.

In a tweet, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 842 new infections had been reported, up from 674 the previous day but still below the peak of 1,007 which was announced on Saturday. Total cases now stand at more than 83,000.

The Ministry of Health said it conducted 93,682 tests in the past 24 hour period, while there has been 821 recoveries and one further death due to complications.

Until last month, daily cases had been falling in the UAE since a previous peak of 994 cases in May, but numbers have jumped significantly from 164 cases on August 3.

Concerns are growing about violations of coronavirus prevention rules, with Dubai Police on Monday saying it had made arrests over a party of more than 100 people which took place in the emirate.

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
