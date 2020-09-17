More Dubai businesses fined over coronavirus violations

A total of 17 businesses in Dubai, including 10 in the real estate sector, have been fined over violations of coronavirus prevention rules, it was announced on Thursday.

Dubai Economy, the business arm of the government, said it has fined seven establishments for employees not wearing face masks while, separately, Dubai Land Department fined 10 real estate service providers.

Dubai Economy also said it has warned a further two shops for not placing enough social distancing stickers while 820 businesses were found to be compliant in the latest round of inspections.

Reporting no further closure orders, Dubai Economy said the inspections revealed increasing rates of compliance with the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The latest crackdown was announced as new daily cases on coronavirus in the UAE totalled 786 in the past 24 hours, down from the previous day. The Ministry of Health said it conducted 92,912 tests, while 661 recoveries were recorded with no further deaths.

The inspections are aimed at ensuring commitment to the precautionary measures and enhancing awareness among the public on the importance of limiting the outbreak of Covid-19.

The authority explained that the fines were imposed for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and the offenders included retail outlets in various shopping centres as well as outlets selling wallpaper, building materials, electrical and lighting.

Dubai Economy warned that strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures and urged members of the public to report any non-compliance by calling 600545555.