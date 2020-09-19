UAE publishes new coronavirus rules for social gatherings

The UAE has announced a new set of protocols for regulating social events and gatherings which are aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) released the rules which apply to weddings and other family occasions where attendees of both families should not exceed 10 people and must conduct a Covid-19 test 24 hours before the event.

According to the protocol, carried late Friday by state news agency WAM, open buffets are not permitted and single-use utensils and cups for eating and drinking are recommended, while all surfaces and areas should be sanitised frequently. Additionally, hand sanitisers should be widely available at events.

The new restrictions come at a time when the Middle East destination wedding market is worth $4.5 billion, with the UAE the most favoured location in the region to get married.

Research by Colliers International showed that the destination wedding segment is worth more than $90 billion globally in 2019, with 25 percent of marriages now taking place abroad – equating to approximately 340,000 destination weddings every year.

Looking at the Middle East, the regional market attracts 5 percent of the global destination weddings market, the research showed, adding that the UAE is the most favoured location as a result of the emirate’s relaxed visa regulations, easy connectivity, year-round sunshine, its variety of pristine beaches and scenic mountain ranges.

MoHAP and NCEMA stressed the importance of adhering to preventive and precautionary measures on these occasions while warning event organisers of the importance of strict monitoring and the imposition of fines in case of violations of these protocols.

The measures also include ensuring distancing of no less than two metres between people, monitoring symptoms and avoiding attendance in the event of respiratory symptoms or fever, and preparing an isolation room in the event of a suspected case of coronavirus infection.

Preventive measures also include advising people with chronic diseases and the elderly not to attend such events.

The authorities also recommended preventive measures for funerals and associated services such as prayers, while stressing on the necessity of wearing face masks for workers in cemeteries, disinfecting the tools used before and after the burial of the deceased, washing hands frequently, and using approved disinfectants.

The protocol allows only 10 people to attend the funeral service, reduces the number of people responsible for digging to two, and pallbearers to between 4 to 8.

MoHAP and NCEMA noted the necessity of the presence of supervisors from the competent authorities to ensure that health requirements are not violated in the cemetery, and security personnel should be at hand to prevent overcrowding and to prevent exceeding the number of allowed attendees.