UAE reports 674 new cases of coronavirus

Health officials in the UAE reported 674 new cases of coronavirus across the country on Sunday.

The new infections were announced by the Ministry of Health and come after 97,251 Covid-19 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours.

It takes the total number of cases in the country to 84,916.

The authority also revealed 761 recoveries since the numbers were last reported on Saturday, with the number of patients to have recovered standing at 74,273.

There were no new fatalities reported on Sunday.