Abu Dhabi focuses in on pharma sector for more investment

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has identified 23 industrial areas for investment mainly in the pharmaceutical and medical industries aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in the emirate’s health sector.

Among these investment areas, 14 belong to new industries in the market while the other nine are existing ones.

The new investment areas are part of the Basic Industries project being implemented by ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of ADDED, said that the ‘Basic Industries’ project seeks to create new investment opportunities and promote self-sufficiency in the food, health, industry and energy sectors.

He said in comments published by state news agency WAM that the project meets the directives of the Abu Dhabi Government towards achieving sustainable economic development and increasing the contribution of the non-oil sectors to the emirate's gross domestic product (GDP).

Of the 23 areas identified for investment in the health sector, nine of them belong to pharmaceuticals, with the medical supplies and protection equipment category covering another five and nine in the medical devices and equipment category.

According to Al Shorafa, these investment areas were identified and based on ADDED’s review of the current circumstances brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

He projected the initiative’s strong contribution to providing enough basic and vital products for the local market and addressing people’s needs during crises, emergencies, and disasters, adding that it would also contribute to promoting locally manufactured products and commodities to become more competitive with imported ones.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said that the total number of licences issued for medical manufacturing in the emirate reached 23 with an investment value of AED1.992 billion.

"We have adopted a strategic approach to the implementation of the Basic Industries project by identifying the vital sectors targeted by the Department’s current strategies; studying the production capacity of Abu Dhabi’s leading factories; determining the percentage of consumption of basic industrial products; and specifying potential investment areas. These efforts were made by a committee which is represented by all parties concerned in identifying the needs for industrial products and analyzing the current gaps related to the availability of local products in terms of types and quantity," Al Balooshi added.

Dr Tariq Bin Hendi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: "The new investment areas represent a wealth of new possibilities for investors and manufacturers in or looking to establish in Abu Dhabi. In particular, the thriving healthcare sector offers sizeable commercial opportunities for investors, and ADIO is here to help these companies."

Dr Jamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: "Providing sustainable healthcare services for our community and future generations remains at the forefront of DoH’s priorities."

Abu Dhabi currently has 66 hospitals, 1,835 clinics and medical centres and 880 outpatient community pharmacies licensed in the emirate in addition to 77 licensed drug stores.