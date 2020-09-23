Daily coronavirus cases in the UAE hit new peak

The UAE on Wednesday recorded its highest ever daily figure for new coronavirus cases, as 1,083 infections were detected in the past 24 hours.

A tweet by the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the Ministry of Health conducted 103,199 tests in the same period, while there was one further death due to complications and a further 970 recoveries.

The previous daily peak of 1,007 was reported earlier this month.

Until last month, daily cases had been falling in the UAE since a previous high of 994 cases in May, but numbers have jumped significantly from 164 cases on August 3.

The new figures come as Dubai Economy affirmed that traders have the right to refrain from receiving, or providing services to, consumers and the public who do not commit to the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy is continuously monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures.

Establishments that violate the precautionary guidelines, such as physical distancing and the mandatory requirement for employees and consumers to wear masks, will face disciplinary action.

Dubai Economy said consumers should be alerted about the required precautions from the moment they enter the business premises.

Inspection teams from CCCP on Tuesday imposed fines on four commercial establishments, including two retail outlets in various shopping centres, a pharmacy in Al Rigga, and an exchange house in Al Muraqqabat, for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks.

CCCP also warned two establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections on Tuesday found that 539 shops and commercial establishments were fully complied with the precautionary measures.