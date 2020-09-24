New coronavirus infections fall from peak but remain above 1,000

New daily coronavirus infections in the UAE fell from Wednesday's peak of 1,083 but remained above 1,000, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said it conducted 93,618 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 1,002 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 88,532.

It added that the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 407.

MoHAP also noted an additional 942 individuals had fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,937.