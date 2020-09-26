We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sat 26 Sep 2020 07:11 PM

Daily UAE coronavirus infections rise to new high

The record daily figure of 1,078 takes the total number of cases in the UAE to 90,618

Daily UAE coronavirus infections rise to new high

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that it conducted 98,168 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours and reported two further deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 411.

The UAE reported a new peak for daily coronavirus infections on Saturday as the latest 24-hour figure rose to 1,078.

The record figure takes the total number of cases in the UAE to 90,618, it was announced.

MoHAP also noted an additional 857 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,676.

MoHAP also noted an additional 857 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,676.

Also on Saturday, Dubai Economy said it had fined a further seven businesses operating in the emirate for not adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

It also warned another shop for not placing social distancing stickers to limit the spread of Covid-19 while 720 businesses were found to be compliant of the rules by Dubai Economy inspection teams.

Staff writer

