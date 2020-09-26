Daily UAE coronavirus infections rise to new high

The UAE reported a new peak for daily coronavirus infections on Saturday as the latest 24-hour figure rose to 1,078.

The record figure takes the total number of cases in the UAE to 90,618, it was announced.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that it conducted 98,168 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours and reported two further deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 411.

The Ministry of Health conducts 98,168 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1078 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 857 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/iqmAkbnDsU— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 26, 2020

MoHAP also noted an additional 857 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,676.

Also on Saturday, Dubai Economy said it had fined a further seven businesses operating in the emirate for not adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

It also warned another shop for not placing social distancing stickers to limit the spread of Covid-19 while 720 businesses were found to be compliant of the rules by Dubai Economy inspection teams.