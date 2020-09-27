We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sun 27 Sep 2020 02:44 PM

UAE reports 851 new cases of coronavirus

Health authorities reveal 868 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the UAE fell from the four-figure highs of recent days on Sunday to 851 new infections.

Health authorities revealed over 106,000 tests had been carried out over the last 24 hours. It takes the total number of cases across the country, since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, to 91,469.

A further 868 people were said to have recovered from the virus, with total recoveries reaching 80,544.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also revealed that one person, who had previously tested positive for coronavirus, had died in the last day “due to complications”. The country’s death toll currently stands at 412.

Staff writer

