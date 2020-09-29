Dubai more than doubles coronavirus testing centres

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the addition of three new Covid-19 testing centres on Tuesday as new daily infections rose towards 1,000 cases.

The three new testing centres are located in Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis, taking the total number of centres that are dedicated for coronavirus testing to five centres including the centres in al Shabab Al-Ahli and Al Nasr Clubs.

The announcement came as the UAE's Ministry of Health said it conducted 98,412 tests in the past 24 hours, and reported 995 new cases, with 1,076 recoveries and three further deaths.Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector revealed that the three new centres have begun operating immediately.

The public can now get their PCR tests done at the centres after completing the required registration and booking an appointment through the DHA toll-free number 800342.

She added that the new centres were prepared in record time and will operate seven days a week from 11am to 6pm, with a capacity of 550 examinations per day for each centre.

Al Khaja said that the expansion of the scope of Covid-19 testing comes as a result of the authority's keenness to ensure the ease of access to tests, especially those living in high-density residential areas.

The DHA has increased the capacity of Covid-19 testing through the public and private healthcare sector of Dubai to now reach more than 78,000 tests daily.