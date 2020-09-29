UAE authorities reveal almost 25,000 coronavirus violations over 15-day period

Authorities in the UAE have revealed that in the first 15 days of September, 24,894 Covid-19 violations were detected across the country.

At a weekly media briefing on Tuesday night, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said Asian nationalities made up 81 percent of the violators, followed by Arabs at 19 percent.

Al Dhaheri said: “Not wearing a mask was the most observed violation, followed by a violation of non-compliance with the number of persons allowed per vehicle.”

The highest number of violations were detected in Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and finally, Ras Al Khaimah.

A tweet from the NCEMA said: “We emphasise that no-one is above the law, and that the law will be applied firmly to everyone.”

It was reported that 58 percent of Covid-19 cases are between the ages of 25 and 44; positive cases were made up of 62 percent males and 38 percent females; while it was noted that the mortality rate has increased from 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.

Al Dhaheri added that, since September 23, 6,643 positive cases have been detected out of almost half-a-million tests.

At the briefing the return of sporting activities in the country was also announced, subject to strict procedures and controls to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai more than doubles number of coronavirus testing centres Dubai Health Authority announces opening of new centres as daily Covid infections rise to nearly 1,000 cases

A tweet from the NCEMA said: “Protocols and guidelines have been developed to ensure a safe return to sporting activities based on studies, data and best global practices all under the supervision of medical teams with focal points managed by sport federations.”

Earlier on Tuesday it was revealed that there had been an additional 995 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours and a further three deaths reported as a result of Covid-19.