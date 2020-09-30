Frontline staff at Sharjah Airport receive coronavirus vaccine

Frontline staff at Sharjah International Airport have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The airport becomes the first authority in Sharjah to administer the vaccine to workers, which was done in cooperation with the Sharjah Government and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Zarouni, director of Sharjah Medical District, said: “Having identified the target groups, the dose, and the immunisation system, the vaccination is provided in accordance with evidence-based scientific rules, quality control procedures, and the internationally approved protocols which include the constant medical follow-up and the monitoring of any side effects that may occur.

"The confidence in the effectiveness and efficacy of the vaccine has stepped up after the front-line health workers got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Such efforts underpin and complement the country’s success in conducting the 3rd phase of the clinical trials in accordance with WHO guidelines, in a bid to bolster the global vigorous efforts to manufacture a safe vaccine.”

At the start of the month it was revealed that the UAE had approved a National Policy on Vaccinations aimed at combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks.

The aim of the policy is to make vaccines widely available, ensure their sustainability and quality, raise awareness on their importance, and support innovation and research in the field.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah International Airport, added: “We fully recognise our great responsibility to ensure the health and safety of everyone, and we’ll continue to adopt all precautionary measures that guarantee public health and safety."

Health officials previously announced that the first recipients of the vaccine would be frontline health workers.

The 4Humanity trials, developed by Sinopharm CNBG, are being managed by Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The results of the first and second test phases showed that the vaccine was safe, effective and triggered the right response.

Health officials said the vaccine had been tested on 1,000 volunteers suffering from chronic diseases, and no complications have been reported.