UAE authorities report record number of new coronavirus cases

The number of daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE hit a record high on Wednesday as health officials in the country reported 1,100 new infections.

The latest spike comes as cases were slowly dropping and takes the overall number of people to have contracted the virus in the UAE since the start of the global pandemic to 94,190.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the latest cases after carrying out 105,615 additional Covid-19 tests over the previous 24 hours.

In a statement, it was also revealed that three more people had died from the virus, taking the death toll in the country up to 419.

MoHAP noted an additional 1,186 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 83,724.