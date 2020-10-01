Daily UAE coronavirus cases surge again to new peak

Daily coronavirus cases in the UAE continued to spike on Thursday as numbers peaked again, beating the previous day's record.

A total of 1,158 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, up from 1,100 in the previous 24-hour period.

Abu Dhabi won't be rushed into re-opening to tourists amid coronavirus threat Senior tourism exec says UAE capital will not be pressured into any decision as health and safety comes first

The latest spike comes as cases were slowly dropping and takes the overall number of people to have contracted the virus in the UAE since the start of the global pandemic to 95,348.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced Thursday that it conducted 91,234 additional Covid-19 tests in the same period, just days after Dubai more than doubled the number of dedicated testing centres.

UAE authorities report record number of new coronavirus cases Ministry of Health and Prevention reveal three more people in the country have died from Covid-19

MoHAP also announced two further deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 421.

It also noted an additional 1,179 individuals had fully recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 84,903.

On Tuesday, authorities in the UAE have revealed that in the first 15 days of September, 24,894 Covid-19 violations were detected across the country.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said Asian nationalities made up 81 percent of the violators, followed by Arabs at 19 percent.

The highest number of violations were detected in Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and finally, Ras Al Khaimah.

It was reported that 58 percent of Covid-19 cases are between the ages of 25 and 44; positive cases were made up of 62 percent males and 38 percent females; while it was noted that the mortality rate has increased from 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.