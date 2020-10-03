Daily coronavirus infections in the UAE surge to new high

Daily coronavirus cases in the UAE continued to surge on Saturday as the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the number of infections reached a new high.

The ministry reported 1,231 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 97,760.

It added that it conducted 117,812 Covid-19 tests in the same period while two further deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 426.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,051 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 87,122.

Separately, Dubai Economy said on Saturday that it had fined 13 retail establishments and warned one more for not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus while 713 businesses were found to be compliant.