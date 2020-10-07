UAE authorities report 1,046 new cases of coronavirus

Health officials in the UAE reported 1,046 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

The latest infections were confirmed after the Ministry of Health conducted 111,882 tests in the last 24 hours.

Seven inspection teams created in UAE to crack down on coronavirus violations Survey reveals 94% of people in the country are confident government will overcome pandemic

It takes the total number of cases across the country, since the outset of the global pandemic, to 101,840.

It was also revealed that there have been 1,154 recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the UAE to 91,710.

According to the health ministry, one further fatality was reported, with the death toll in the country currently standing at 436.